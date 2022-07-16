Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,836 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

