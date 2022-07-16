Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 352,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

