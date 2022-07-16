Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ASO opened at $39.80 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.