Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Insider Transactions at Hostess Brands

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

