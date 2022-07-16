The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 95.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95.40 ($1.13).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 7.0 %

LON RTN opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.30. The stock has a market cap of £338.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

