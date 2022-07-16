Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NTUS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

