AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,840.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.