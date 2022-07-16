Strs Ohio Has $840,000 Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Premier Financial worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 331,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.