Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 40.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,822,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.