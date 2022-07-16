Strs Ohio Has $789,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.