Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $579.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.55. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

