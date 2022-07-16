Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.54. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,994. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.