TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.