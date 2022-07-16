TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

