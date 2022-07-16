Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Greif Stock Up 1.8 %

GEF stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

