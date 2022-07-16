Barclays Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $70.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SKY opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

