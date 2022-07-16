Truist Financial Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $40.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,705 shares of company stock worth $11,431,425. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

