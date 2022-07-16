LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.