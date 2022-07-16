IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,505,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after buying an additional 314,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,757,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

