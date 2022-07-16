Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$515.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.