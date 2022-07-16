Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

