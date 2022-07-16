GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded GrafTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
GrafTech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
Featured Articles
