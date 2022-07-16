Glenn Whiddon Acquires 250,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon purchased 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($27,871.62).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Glenn Whiddon 1,800,000 shares of Calima Energy stock.

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

