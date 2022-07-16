Ivar Siem Sells 30,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.08 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.