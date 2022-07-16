U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Luke Anthony Norman Buys 7,396 Shares

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) Director Luke Anthony Norman acquired 7,396 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,070.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Luke Anthony Norman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Luke Anthony Norman acquired 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,369.94.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
