Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$317.31 million and a P/E ratio of -36.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CIBC lowered Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

