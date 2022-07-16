Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

