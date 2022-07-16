Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.