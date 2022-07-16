Greenleaf Trust Sells 67 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Repligen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.



