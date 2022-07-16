Greenleaf Trust Buys 233 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $267,905,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,573,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,157,000 after acquiring an additional 354,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,335,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 341,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

