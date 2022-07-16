Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

