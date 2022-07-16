RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.89 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,724,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

