Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 8,709 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crexendo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXDO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

