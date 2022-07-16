MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Major Shareholder Sells $24,287.85 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $24,287.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of MSP Recovery stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR opened at $1.93 on Friday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

