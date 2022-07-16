Peter Ledwidge Buys 292,253 Shares of Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) Stock

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG – Get Rating) insider Peter Ledwidge bought 292,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$21,918.98 ($14,810.12).

Mako Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Get Mako Gold alerts:

About Mako Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mako Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold tenements in West Africa. The company's flagship property is the Napié gold project covering an area of approximately 224 square kilometers located in the north-central Côte d'Ivoire in the Daloa greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Mako Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mako Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.