Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE WCP opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.73. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

