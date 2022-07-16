Greenleaf Trust Sells 40 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $406.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

