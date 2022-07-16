DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $87.00 at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

