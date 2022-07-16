The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $170,251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,871,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AZEK by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.