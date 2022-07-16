D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $95.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

DHI opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.