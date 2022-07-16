D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $95.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %
DHI opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
