Barclays Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AZEK by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

