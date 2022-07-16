Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

