Truist Financial Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $94.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Insider Activity

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

