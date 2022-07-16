Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 487,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,977,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

