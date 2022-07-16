Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $64.00 at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

CTVA stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.