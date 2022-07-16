CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CTS Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

