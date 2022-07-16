Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) PT Lowered to $15.60

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.20 to $15.60 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cosan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.334 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 154.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 458,743 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Cosan by 25.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 445,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 8,546.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cosan by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 73.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.