Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) PT Lowered to $15.60

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.20 to $15.60 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Cosan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.
Cosan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.334 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.