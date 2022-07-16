Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $42.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.35.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Up 5.6 %

FL stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

