Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

TSE CHR opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$621.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

