Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) versus Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Head to Head Comparison

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 819.39%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.21%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,552.90% -369.16% -87.92% Xenetic Biosciences -433.70% -36.03% -33.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Xenetic Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 2.20 -$142.60 million ($2.13) -0.16 Xenetic Biosciences $1.16 million 11.32 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

