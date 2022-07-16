Barclays Trims Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

