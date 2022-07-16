BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

